Doggonit! Someone on Windjammer Court in Foster City fell for a website claiming to have puppies for sale, it was reported 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.
FOSTER CITY
Citation. A man on Boothbay Avenue was issued a citation and then released on a $7,500 warrant held by Sonoma County, it was reported 9:51 p.m. Friday, July 30.
ID theft. Someone on Bounty Drive lost $2,500 due to a fraud, it was reported 9:20 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Grand theft. A man’s catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle on East Hillsdale Boulevard, and the total loss was $3,000, it was reported 3:48 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Petty theft. A man’s storage unit on Triton Drive was broken into, but it is unclear if anything was taken, it was reported 3:27 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Hit-and-run. A man and his dogs were hit by a vehicle on East Hillsdale Boulevard and the dogs were injured, it was reported 1:21 a.m. Thursday, July 29.
Petty theft. A man’s wallet was taken out of an unlocked vehicle on Trinidad Lane, but it was eventually located, it was reported 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
