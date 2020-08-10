No rest at this room: A person stood on the roof of restrooms on Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo repeatedly sounding an air horn, it was reported at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
SAN CARLOS
Cited. Someone was cited for having a misdemeanor warrant on Montgomery Street, it was reported at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Cited. A San Mateo resident was cited for driving the wrong way down El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Cited. A San Francisco resident was cited for shoplifting approximately $21 worth of items on San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for having a felony warrant out for their arrest after providing false identification to officers and possessing drug paraphernalia on San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday. Aug. 4.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. A person took items and shattered the window of a car on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
Vandalism. Someone was painting their roof on North El Dorado Street and splattered paint all over their neighbor’s car, it was reported at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
Disturbance. A person was screaming at parkgoers on Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.