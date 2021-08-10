Can’t see the problem: Landscaping trucks were blocking views on Hillman Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 12:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. A man saw someone steal a catalytic converter on Perry Lane, it was reported 8:11 a.m. Thursday, July 22.
Arrest. A Foster City resident was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from Sea Spray Lane, it was reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Petty theft. A banner was stolen from Balclutha Drive, it was reported 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Vehicle theft. A man’s work truck was stolen from Edgewater Boulevard and then recovered by the San Francisco Police Department, it was reported 7:24 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Arrest. A man was arrested on Metro Center Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance and narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.
