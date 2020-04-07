Wasn’t in store for that: A transient person slapped someone as they attempted to enter a store on Angus Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 8:53 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
Millbrae
Cited. A San Mateo resident was cited for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and having a warrant after being suspected of shoplifting on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:24 p.m. Monday, March 30.
Cited. A San Francisco resident was cited for shoplifting after being positively identified by the store manager on Murchison Drive, it was reported at 7:48 a.m. Sunday, March 29.
Arrest. A San Bruno resident was arrested for driving under the influence after being seen sleeping at the wheel on Santa Helena Avenue, it was reported at 5:13 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
San Bruno
Arrest. A drunk driver of a white Toyota Corolla hit a parked car and refused to exchange information on Atlantic Avenue, it was reported at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
