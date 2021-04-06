Eye in the sky: Two individuals wearing dark clothing with a white car were flying a drone over a Belmont resident’s house on Carmelita Avenue, it was reported at 7:43 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole a blender and other items from a garage on National Avenue, it was reported at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Robbery. Someone wearing a black mask and dark clothing pointed a black handgun at a San Bruno resident and stole his watch on Magnolia Avenue, it was reported at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a black baseball cap, blue mask and dark clothing stole power tools valued at approximately $556 from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday, March 29.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on the intersection of Easton Drive and El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:11 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Arrest. Someone was found to be in possession of narcotics during a traffic stop on the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed and items were taken on California Drive, it was reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday, March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.