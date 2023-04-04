You let them walk?!: Someone was cited at the intersection of El Camino Real and Millbrae Avenue in Millbrae for possession of a broken meth pipe, methamphetamine and fentanyl, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17.
MILLBRAE
Citation. Someone was cited for shoplifting approximately $99.44 of merchandise on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 2:45 p.m. Friday, March 17.
Citation. Someone was cited for possession of illegal drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 11:19 p.m. Friday, March 17.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a vehicle at Certified Auto Body on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 1:41 p.m. Friday, March 24.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from a pit stop on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 10:37 a.m. Friday, March 24.
Petty theft. Someone stole tool attachments from a bag on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:54 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia with an outstanding felony warrant out of the Modesto Police Department, it was reported 3:10 a.m. Sunday, March 19.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office after being located in a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 11:32 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Arrest. A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia with an outstanding felony warrant out of the San Pablo Police Department on the 1400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 12:32 a.m. Saturday, March 18.
