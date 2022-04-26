Gonna make a splash — Someone snuck into a pool area on National Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
MILLBRAE
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from the 100 block of El Camino Real between Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15.
Burglary. Someone broke the window of a vehicle on the 200 block of El Camino Real and stole a gym bag containing clothes and other miscellaneous personal items, causing approximately $1,970 in damages and loss. It occurred between 5:50 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Burglary. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius parked on the 1800 block of Lexington Drive, it was reported 4:50 a.m. Friday, April 15.
SAN BRUNO
Vehicle code violation. Someone parked their car in a driveway on Elm Avenue, it was reported 10:03 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed the window of a car on Madison Avenue, it was reported 7:51 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Reckless driver. Someone was seen speeding on the corner of Crestmoor and Trenton drives, it was reported 3:51 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Battery. Someone had a golf ball thrown at them on Niles Avenue, it was reported 3:19 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.