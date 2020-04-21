It’s too early for this: Someone in a Nissan Altima passed out at the wheel while in a drive-thru on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 5:24 a.m. Saturday, April 4.
Redwood City
Battery. Someone was assaulted by an employee on Redwood Shores Parkway, it was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Burglary. A homeowner confronted people they believed stole from their home on Beech Street, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Accident. A van with multiple passengers flipped over on Hudson Street resulting in minor injuries, it was reported at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Petty theft. The license plate was stolen from a 2018 Honda Civic while the owner was inside a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Disturbance. Someone was asking for money and threatening those who refused on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
San Mateo
Battery. Someone was punched by an employee on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
Burglary. Someone broke into a car on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:34 a.m. Saturday, April 4.
Hit-and-run. The driver of a gray Ford SUV hit a parked car on Third Avenue, it was reported at 10:48 a.m. Saturday, April 4.
