Take a bite out of crime — A man and a woman threw food at an employee in a food court on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Sunday, April 10.
MILLBRAE
Animal bite. A man was bitten by a dog on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Murchison Drive and went to the hospital to treat a minor injury on his right arm, it was reported Thursday, April 7.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone pretended to be a USPS employee and asked a resident on the 1200 block of Ridgewood Drive to see their home camera system for an audit, it was reported 1:25 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
Petty theft. Someone stole the front and rear license plates from a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Poplar Avenue, it was reported 12:58 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
SAN BRUNO
Abandoned vehicle. Someone left their vehicle abandoned for over two months, it was reported 6:57 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Grand theft. Someone stole the laptop from a front office, it was reported 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed a window and stole tools from a car, it was reported 8:10 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Accident. Someone crashed their car into a fire hydrant, it was reported 5:24 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Arrest. Someone had narcotics out and was arrested, it was reported 3:11 p.m. Monday, April 11.
