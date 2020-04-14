Running into problems: A jogger, upset a sidewalk on Carolan Avenue in Burlingame was closed, attempted to fight a construction crew, it was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Foster City
Grand theft. Someone stole a generator and other miscellaneous items from four trailers resulting in a loss of approximately $2,500 on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Fraud. Someone stole $2,500 and attempted to steal another $1,000 from an account on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Vandalism. Someone threw a large rock at a residence on Polaris Avenue, it was reported at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Arrest. A Menlo Park resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine on Chess Drive, it was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Burlingame
City code violation. A group was warned after they were caught playing soccer on a closed field, it was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday, March 31.
Malicious mischief. A relative’s boyfriend vandalized a hotel room on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 9:38 a.m. Monday, March 31.
Petty theft. Someone stole change from an unlocked car on Hale Drive, it was reported at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
