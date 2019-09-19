Out for a little drive: Young kids appeared to be driving a vehicle on Oak Grove and Neuchatel avenues in Burlingame, it was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Redwood City
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Veterans Boulevard for stealing several items from a store, it was reported at 9:16 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Disturbance. Someone was seen loitering on the street outside the store on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 11:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Hit-and-run. Someone reported a hit vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:28 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Theft. Someone was seen stealing items on Broadway, it was reported at 1:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Theft. Someone reported a missing bag on Roosevelt and the suspect was caught on video. It was reported at 10:34 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Burlingame
Disturbance. A man and a woman were seen yelling at each other at Channing Road and Peninsula Avenue, it was reported at 1:53 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Disturbance. Loud noises and banging were heard in a nearby apartment on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:08 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
