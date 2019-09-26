This should be addressed: Someone was seen naked on North Claremont Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 6:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
San Carlos
Burglary. Someone’s vehicle was broken into on the 1000 Block of Old County Road with a $400 total loss, it was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Burglary. Someone’s vehicle was broken into on the 400 Block of Industrial Road with a total loss of $1,790, it was reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 1400 Block of Old County Road for public intoxication, it was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Industrial Road for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Citation. A San Mateo resident was cited on Bing Street for being in possession of a drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.