Beach bums: Four people were cited on Tunitas Beach in Half Moon Bay for being there after hours, it was reported at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
San Carlos
Arrest. An Oakland resident was arrested on the 1300 block of Cedar Street for being in possession of narcotics and stealing $16,000 worth of products, it was reported at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Theft. A group of people were seen on camera entering the backyard of a residence on the 1400 block of Cedar Street and stealing gardening equipment worth an estimated $2,865, it was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Theft. Someone’s license plates and vehicle had been stolen on the 200 block of Highland Avenue, it was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Half Moon Bay
Arrest. A Redwood city resident was arrested on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue for public intoxication, it was reported at 4:46 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of Highway 1 for having a outstanding warrant out of Marin County, it was reported at 2:31 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
Arrest. A La Honda resident was arrested on the first block of Roquena Drive, it was reported on Thursday, Aug. 29.
