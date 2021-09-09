Why don’t you make like a tree: Someone complained of a tree cutting company completely blocking a road with vehicles and equipment on San Juan Boulevard in Belmont, it was reported 12:46 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
BELMONT
Parking complaint. Someone saw a boat in a fire lane on the corner of Marsten Avenue and Christian Drive, it was reported 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Weapon offense. Someone pulled a knife on a Belmont resident on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 2:19 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Court order violation. Someone violated a restraining order by messaging a Belmont resident on Old County Road, it was reported 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Hazardous situation. Someone saw a pothole in the road on the corner of South Road and Vannier Drive, it was reported 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
FOSTER CITY
Robbery. A man’s gold necklace was snatched off his neck by two people on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from Pilgrim Drive, it was reported 1:44 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
Threat case. A man was arrested in San Bruno for threatening to kill some other people on Cornwallis Lane, it was reported 9:18 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
Grand theft. A package worth $950 was stolen off a porch on Swordfish Lane, it was reported 2:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.