Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Why don’t you make like a tree: Someone complained of a tree cutting company completely blocking a road with vehicles and equipment on San Juan Boulevard in Belmont, it was reported 12:46 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

BELMONT

Parking complaint. Someone saw a boat in a fire lane on the corner of Marsten Avenue and Christian Drive, it was reported 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

Weapon offense. Someone pulled a knife on a Belmont resident on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 2:19 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

Court order violation. Someone violated a restraining order by messaging a Belmont resident on Old County Road, it was reported 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Hazardous situation. Someone saw a pothole in the road on the corner of South Road and Vannier Drive, it was reported 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

FOSTER CITY

Robbery. A man’s gold necklace was snatched off his neck by two people on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from Pilgrim Drive, it was reported 1:44 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

Threat case. A man was arrested in San Bruno for threatening to kill some other people on Cornwallis Lane, it was reported 9:18 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

Grand theft. A package worth $950 was stolen off a porch on Swordfish Lane, it was reported 2:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription