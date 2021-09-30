Daily Journal police reports generic logo

We have to stop the violins: A man was playing a violin at the entrance of a building on Metro Center Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

BELMONT

Parking complaint. Someone complained of a driver that consistently parks their vehicle in a no-parking zone on Hiller Street, it was reported 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Theft. Someone noticed that the lock boxes of a store were broken into on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Medical emergency. Someone believes they broke their back in physical training on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Parking complaint. Someone saw a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone on Hiller Street, it was reported 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Disabled vehicle. Someone saw low-hanging wires across Ralston Avenue, it was reported 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Animal call. Someone saw an injured deer on the corner of El Camino Real and Middle Road, it was reported 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription