We have to stop the violins: A man was playing a violin at the entrance of a building on Metro Center Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
BELMONT
Parking complaint. Someone complained of a driver that consistently parks their vehicle in a no-parking zone on Hiller Street, it was reported 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Theft. Someone noticed that the lock boxes of a store were broken into on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Medical emergency. Someone believes they broke their back in physical training on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Parking complaint. Someone saw a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone on Hiller Street, it was reported 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Disabled vehicle. Someone saw low-hanging wires across Ralston Avenue, it was reported 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Animal call. Someone saw an injured deer on the corner of El Camino Real and Middle Road, it was reported 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
