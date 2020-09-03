Soda Popinski: Someone on Airport Boulevard in Burlingame was yelling and punching a soda machine and later resisted an officer, it was reported at 3:44 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Terrorist threat. Someone on Amherst Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County received text messages demanding money and threats to the person and family if demands were not met, it was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
Grand theft. A watch was stolen from a residence on Tum Suden Way in Woodside, it was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Fraud. A resident on Ventura Street in El Granada signed up for security fraud protection through a suspicious website and was trying to transfer a large sum of money to an unknown source but was stopped by their bank, it was reported at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Cited. A Redwood City resident was cited for being in possession of a controlled substance on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
BURLINGAME
Accident. An accident resulting in minor injuries occurred on Carolan Avenue and Cadillac Way, it was reported at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Petty theft. Someone stole sunglasses and a jacket from a vehicle on Albemarle Way, it was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
