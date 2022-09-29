Their bark is worse than their bite — A man was yelled at after complimenting someone’s dog, and the parties began a verbal altercation on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported 2:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
BELMONT
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 20, 2022, so sign up today!
Their bark is worse than their bite — A man was yelled at after complimenting someone’s dog, and the parties began a verbal altercation on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported 2:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
BELMONT
Battery. Someone in a wheelchair on Carlmont Drive kicked a person with a walker, causing them hip pain, it was reported 12:34 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a drug offense on Old County Road, it was reported 10:07 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Brandish weapon. Two people were in an altercation on the corner of Old County Road and Ralston Avenue when one man with short hair and a goatee pulled something black out of his back pocket and began chasing the other, it was reported 6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone abandoned a vehicle at Village Court, it was reported 2:43 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Millbrae’s Japanese Culture Festival Committee will hold its 17th Annual Japanese Culture Fe… Read more
Ray Fowler said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Taffy - if that were true they consigned the rails to the Biden cabal. That is clear as glass.
Ray Fowler said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.