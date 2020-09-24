This is 10% quarters, 20% skill, 15% concentrated battery power of will, 5% pleasure and 50% pain. 100% reason not to park there again: Someone stole $10 in quarters, batteries and a key card to a gym from a vehicle on Bounty Drive in Foster City, it was reported at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
FOSTER CITY
Disturbance. Someone hit another person on Menhaden Court, it was reported at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Arrest. A resident of Fremont was arrested on East Hillsdale Boulevard for driving under the influence, it was reported at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity at Port Royal Avenue and arrested a Foster City resident for possession of illegal knives, it was reported at 7:22 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity at East Hillsdale Boulevard and arrested a San Lorenzo resident for possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 12:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
