Everything but the kitchen sink: A man was shoved and had his kitchen sink parts stolen from him on Chess Drive in San Mateo, it was reported at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
SAN MATEO
Welfare check. A man was walking around naked but was sitting down in his room waiting for the police on South Eldorado Street, it was reported at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Suspicious circumstances. There was a black computer bag left unattended in front of a business by a bench on South Delaware Street, it was reported at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Theft. A car in a secure parking garage had a bike stolen from the rack on South Norfolk Street, it was reported at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Battery. Someone was hit in the back for no reason while at the bus stop on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
