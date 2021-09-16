That’s a raw deal: A woman came into a store on El Camino Real in Redwood City and stuffed packets of meat into her backpack, it was reported 6:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone’s Amazon account was hacked, and the person saw two items being shipped and delivered to San Mateo, charging a total of $670 to their credit card on Ruth Avenue, it was reported 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Minor injury accident. Someone saw an overturned vehicle and another that had hit a pole on the corner of Ralston Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Disabled vehicle. An officer saw a stalled vehicle that was out of gas at the corner of Ralston Avenue and Avon Street, it was reported 8:31 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Parking citation. Someone received a parking citation for parking their car in a lane of traffic on Academy Avenue, it was reported 6:24 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
