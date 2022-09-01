No whey! A man and woman in their early 20s stole four cans of protein powder before leaving the scene in a blue van near San Bruno Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 12:22 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
SAN MATEO
Intoxicated subject. A man wearing a green hat and black jacket passed out in front of the movie theater on Ninth Avenue and South El Camino Real. A group of women assisted him, and he began following them downtown, it was reported 4:22 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for stealing jewelry on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 6:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Fraud. Someone made over $7,000 worth of illicit credit card charges on Flores Street, it was reported 1:16 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Hit-and-run. A white truck collided with a white Honda Civic on the corner of Concar Drive and South Delaware Street, it was reported 12:57 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
