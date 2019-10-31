Badwill: Someone stole items for Goodwill on Kenwood Way in South San Francisco, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
San Mateo
Vandalism. A business on Leslie Street had its door and keypad destroyed, it was reported at 8:03 a.m. Monday, Oct. 20.
Hit-and-run. A parked vehicle was hit by a white Toyota truck on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:06 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20.
Theft. Someone was reported stealing on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.
Burglary. Someone broke into a work truck parked on North Claremont Street, it was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.
Theft. Footage was taken of someone stealing items from their vehicle on 19th Avenue, it was reported at 8:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.
South San Francisco
Narcotics. Someone was found in possession of narcotics at South San Francisco High School on B Street, it was reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Narcotics. Someone was found in possession of narcotics at the 7-Eleven on Mission Road, it was reported at 4:11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Brentwood Drive for being in possession of narcotics, it was reported at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
