Fired up: Smoke was seen on Ursa Lane in Foster City, but it turned out to be a barbecue smoker, it was reported at 10:56 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
San Mateo
Hit-and-run. Someone’s foot was ran over by a driver on Derby Avenue, it was reported at 4:47 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence of alcohol on East Poplar Avenue, it was reported at 6:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Public intoxication. Someone was seen under the influence of alcohol on Indian Avenue, it was reported at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Elder abuse. A case of elderly abuse occurred on East Santa Inez Avenue, it was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Burglary. Someone stole items from a truck on De Anza Boulevard, it was reported at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 400 block of Mirada Road for being in possession of narcotics for sale, it was reported at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Arrest. A Hayward resident was arrested on the 100 block of Highway 1 for having an active warrant out of Alameda County, it was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle at Montara State Beach, it was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
