What a chicken: Someone stole from the KFC and Taco Bell on Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco, it was reported at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
San Carlos
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Brittan Avenue for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Citation. Someone was cited for having a misdemeanor warrant on the 1000 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Citation. Someone was cited on Bayside Boulevard for possessing narcotics, it was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 1100 block of Old County Road for a felony warrant, it was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 2000 block of San Carlos Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.