Oh dear! An injured deer was in the road on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 8:19 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A San Bruno resident was arrested on East Hillsdale Boulevard for driving under the influence and child endangerment, it was reported at 9:43 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Bike theft. A bicycle was stolen from Catamaran Drive, it was reported at 8:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Petty theft. Someone stole tools from a vehicle on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 2:47 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.
Fraud. Someone on Galley Lane had their credit card charged $900 in unauthorized purchases, it was reported at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone on Sem Lane was arrested, it was reported at 4:42 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on Ralston Avenue and arrested someone for driving under the influence, it was reported at midnight Sunday, Sept. 27.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from Old County Road, it was reported at 1:16 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on El Camino Real and arrested Someone for a drug offense, it was reported at 5:03 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone on San Mateo Road was arrested for drunk driving, it was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Arrest. Someone on San Mateo Road was arrested for having two outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, as well as being in possession of methamphetamine, it was reported at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Arrest. Someone on Kelly Avenue was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 9:22 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
