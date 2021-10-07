Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Another ruff night in Belmont: Someone complained that they heard dogs barking at a park on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

BELMONT

Reckless driver. Someone complained of a reckless driver, swerving in lanes on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Cipriani Boulevard, it was reported 6:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

Parking complaint. Someone complained of cars blocking home driveways and parking in red zones when dropping off and picking up their kids on Buena Vista Avenue, it was reported 8:03 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

Animal call. Someone saw a deer, alive and making a lot of noise, after being struck on Forest Avenue, it was reported 6:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

FOSTER CITY

Arrest. A man was arrested on Claudia Avenue for driving under the influence, it was reported 12:53 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

Petty theft. Items were robbed from a woman’s unlocked vehicle within a secure garage on Grand Lane, it was reported 4:27 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

Assault. Someone on Marlin Avenue was punched in the face, it was reported 11:54 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

Petty theft. A package was stolen from the front porch of a house on Admiralty Lane, it was reported 3:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription