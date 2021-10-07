Another ruff night in Belmont: Someone complained that they heard dogs barking at a park on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
BELMONT
Reckless driver. Someone complained of a reckless driver, swerving in lanes on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Cipriani Boulevard, it was reported 6:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Parking complaint. Someone complained of cars blocking home driveways and parking in red zones when dropping off and picking up their kids on Buena Vista Avenue, it was reported 8:03 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Animal call. Someone saw a deer, alive and making a lot of noise, after being struck on Forest Avenue, it was reported 6:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A man was arrested on Claudia Avenue for driving under the influence, it was reported 12:53 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Petty theft. Items were robbed from a woman’s unlocked vehicle within a secure garage on Grand Lane, it was reported 4:27 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Assault. Someone on Marlin Avenue was punched in the face, it was reported 11:54 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Petty theft. A package was stolen from the front porch of a house on Admiralty Lane, it was reported 3:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
