There are laws with these claws: Someone was cited for taking a crab from a state beach on Main Street in Half Moon Bay, it was reported at 2:41 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
HALF MOON BAY
Narcotics. Someone was cited for being under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, resulting in being cited on two charges, on the 3000 block of Highway 1, it was reported at 12:21 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Driving with suspended license. Someone was cited for driving with a suspended license on Second Avenue, it was reported at 8:37 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Minor in possession. Someone was cited for being in possession of alcohol under the age of 21 Grandview Boulevard, it was reported at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
SAN CARLOS
Violation of court order. Someone went to their significant other’s parents' residence in violation of served criminal protective order on the 800 block of Baurer Court, it was reported at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole a vehicle along with $2,300 worth of property from a home and then stole another vehicle two hours later on the 1900 block of Greenwood Avenue, it was reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Petty theft. Front and rear license plates were stolen from a resident’s vehicle on the 1300 block of Woodland Avenue, it was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.