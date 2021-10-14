Three strikes and you’re out: A man was arrested after he was found hitting vehicles with a bat and under the influence of narcotics in unincorporated San Mateo County, it was reported 10:07 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Someone on the 200 block of Old County Road was contacted by an unknown person who gained access to a company email and intercepted communication between the two companies to reroute emails with invoices to their own account, the total loss was about $235,825, it was reported Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Citation. A man stole $300 worth of property from a store on the 1100 block of Old County Road, he was found to also have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was cited, it was reported 1:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
Grand theft. Someone stole two garden planter boxes worth $1,000 from outside a business on the 800 block of Old County Road, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Citation. A wanted person received a citation at Park Pointe Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary at Service Master Restoration on Littlefield Avenue, it was reported 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
Suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sonja Road 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported on the corner of El Camino Real and West Orange Avenue 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
