Were they open to talking?: A dispute between roommates about closing doors took place on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 9:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Burlingame
Drugs. Someone was seen rolling what appeared to be a joint in a vehicle on Broadway, it was reported at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Disturbance. Someone was on a train platform on California Drive yelling and screaming, it was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Assault. Two employees were involved in a fight on California Drive, it was reported at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Burglary. A car was broken into on Newhall Road, it was reported at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
