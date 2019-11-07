Mani-pedi crime: Someone stole items from Creative Nails on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 11:47 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Belmont
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Old County Road for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Vandalism. Graffiti was seen on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Illegal. Someone was seen illegally dumping items on North Road, it was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Domestic violence. Someone was seen hitting their girlfriend on Concourse Drive, it was reported at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Battery. A former employee on Old County Road was seen accelerating and swerving at another employee driving a tow truck, it was reported at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.