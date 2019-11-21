Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Sounds like an open and shut case: A garage door was open since the day prior on Helm Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 8:58 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Belmont

Disturbance. A girl was in a store on Ralston Avenue yelling into her phone, “If I die, you’ll be responsible for my death,” it was reported at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Theft. A purse that contained car keys was taken on Emmett Avenue, it was reported at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Theft. A man took alcohol from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Suspicious vehicle. A man with shoulder length shaggy hair was in a car with no plates and a bicycle chained to it on Oxford Way and Hiller Street, it was reported at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

