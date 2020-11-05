Fool me once ... Someone was arrested for shoplifting from a store twice in one day on El Camino Real in Millbrae, it was reported at 1:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A Menlo Park resident was arrested for using a handicap placard that wasn’t theirs on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 5:19 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Arrest. An East Palo Alto resident was arrested for driving under the influence on Norfolk Street, it was reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Pedestrian stop. A warning was given to residents taking a shortcut between the police department and the fire department on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 10:46 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was attempting to open doors on Rock Harbor Lane, it was reported at 11:54 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
SAN CARLOS
Theft. Someone took a GPS unit from a resident’s unlocked vehicle on the 900 block of Rosewood Avenue, it was reported at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Narcotics. A San Francisco resident was cited for shoplifting and for being in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Arrest. An East Palo Alto resident was arrested for an active felony warrant on the 1400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
