Dave’s not here, man: Someone’s drunk roommate refused to let them in and threatened them on Granada Street in Belmont, it was reported 5:51 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
BELMONT
Hit-and-run. Someone saw a vehicle hit a SamTrans bus on Cipriani Boulevard, it was reported 3:47 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Burglary. Someone woke up to see everything in their apartment was rummaged through and their food was eaten. Approximately $500 was stolen on Old County Road, it was reported 10:51 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Parking complaint. Someone complained of a parked vehicle partially blocking a driveway on 10:16 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Welfare check. Someone saw a Belmont resident in a vehicle with headlights and wipers on allegedly passed out in the driver’s seat on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
