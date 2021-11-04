Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Dave’s not here, man: Someone’s drunk roommate refused to let them in and threatened them on Granada Street in Belmont, it was reported 5:51 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.

BELMONT

Hit-and-run. Someone saw a vehicle hit a SamTrans bus on Cipriani Boulevard, it was reported 3:47 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Burglary. Someone woke up to see everything in their apartment was rummaged through and their food was eaten. Approximately $500 was stolen on Old County Road, it was reported 10:51 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Parking complaint. Someone complained of a parked vehicle partially blocking a driveway on 10:16 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Welfare check. Someone saw a Belmont resident in a vehicle with headlights and wipers on allegedly passed out in the driver’s seat on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription