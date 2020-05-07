Shoo: Someone stole two pairs of shoes off of the porch of a residence on Glendale Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo, it was reported at 3 a.m. Friday, April 17.
San Carlos
Robbery. Someone stole electronics and fled out of an emergency door on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday April 30.
Traffic hazard. A tree fell into the road blocking Chrysopolis Drive, it was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
Bike theft. A bike worth $200 was stolen from someone on Challenge Court, it was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 30.
Burglary. The window of a vehicle on Chess Drive was burglarized after a window was smashed and a laptop stolen, it was reported at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting on Old County Road, it was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
Redwood City
Traffic hazard. Someone moved street barricades to park their car and caused a hazard on Buckeye Street, it was reported at 9:27 p.m. Friday, May 1.
Disturbance. Someone was soliciting sex from customers in a parking lot on Broadway, it was reported at 6:05 p.m. Friday, May 1.
Disturbance. Someone was yelling and spit at a cashier on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:59 p.m. Friday, May 1.
