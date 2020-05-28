Someone shine some light on this: Someone scratched the left front headlight on a vehicle resulting in damages worth approximately $400 in unincorporated San Mateo, it was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday, May 3.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Arrest. Someone was arrested after being found with an active felony warrant on Bay Road, it was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday, May 11.
Petty theft. Someone entered two unlocked vehicles resulting in a loss of $100 on Hull Avenue, it was reported at 4:56 a.m. Monday, May 11.
Cited. An East Palo Alto resident was cited for driving without a license, being in possession of a controlled substance and having a misdemeanor warrant on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, May 9.
Petty theft. License plates were stolen from a van on Edison Way, it was reported at 11:38 a.m. Monday, April 13.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone broke into a business on Industrial Road through a rear door, it was reported at 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Petty theft. Two people entered two unlocked vehicles on Dayton Avenue and stole $20 worth of items, it was reported at 4:48 a.m. Monday, May 11.
Fraud. Someone obtained the account information of a business on Elm Street and stole $5,400, it was reported on Tuesday, April 28.
