Branching out — Someone found a tree limb partially blocking a road on the corner of Haskins and Longfellow drives in Belmont, it was reported 1:44 p.m. Friday, May 20.
BELMONT
Parking complaint. Someone parked their truck on a sidewalk, blocking the walkway, on Belburn Drive, it was reported 11:46 a.m. Friday, May 20.
Animal call. Someone hit a dog with their vehicle on the corner of Ralston and Sixth avenues, it was reported 10:25 a.m. Friday, May 20.
Fire department call. Someone saw a large amount of smoke on the corner of Davis Drive and Ralston Avenue, it was reported 6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Suspicious person. Someone was seen standing near a bike store drinking a beer on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 6:03 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
