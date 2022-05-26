Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Branching out — Someone found a tree limb partially blocking a road on the corner of Haskins and Longfellow drives in Belmont, it was reported 1:44 p.m. Friday, May 20.

BELMONT

Parking complaint. Someone parked their truck on a sidewalk, blocking the walkway, on Belburn Drive, it was reported 11:46 a.m. Friday, May 20.

Animal call. Someone hit a dog with their vehicle on the corner of Ralston and Sixth avenues, it was reported 10:25 a.m. Friday, May 20.

Fire department call. Someone saw a large amount of smoke on the corner of Davis Drive and Ralston Avenue, it was reported 6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

Suspicious person. Someone was seen standing near a bike store drinking a beer on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 6:03 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

