Bringing the heat: Someone climbed under a Belmont resident’s back deck on Cobblestone Road and tried to disconnect the resident’s air conditioning, it was reported at 2:38 p.m. Friday, May 7.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for causing a public disturbance on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, May 5.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary at Comfort Suites on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics at the Travelodge Hotel on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 1:46 a.m. Monday, May 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on the intersection of Linden and Baden avenues, it was reported at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Village Way, it was reported at 12:14 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
