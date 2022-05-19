Wigging out — A gray Honda Civic was parked in the green zone on Willow Street in Redwood City with the keys inside the vehicle along with tools, a mask and wigs. It was reported 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Two men got in a fight on Florence Street, it was reported 10:08 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
Arrest. A homeless man was arrested for domestic violence after hitting a woman, it was reported 8:34 a.m. Saturday, May 14.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for petty theft on Carlos Avenue, it was reported 7:20 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Suspicious circumstances. A man was masturbating inside a black Ford F-150 with white company lettering in a parking lot at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12.
SAN MATEO
Welfare check. A man wearing dark clothing was stepping in and out of traffic from a narrow walkway on an underpass on South El Camino Real near East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 11:51 a.m. Sunday, May 15.
Vandalism. A woman busted out all the windows of her boyfriend’s vehicle on the corner of North Amphlett Boulevard and State Street, it was reported 2:39 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Welfare check. A confused elderly man was sitting on the sidewalk on South Norfolk Street saying that he was lost, it was reported 11:20 a.m. Thursday, May 12.
