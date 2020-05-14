That was a clothes call: A San Bruno resident was arrested after surveillance footage showed them stealing approximately $200 worth of clothing on Loyola Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County, it was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, April 4.
San Mateo
Theft. Someone broke into a garage of a building on San Mateo Drive, it was reported at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Theft. Someone broke into a Toyota Tundra on 40th Avenue, it was reported at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Fraud. Someone sent bitcoin in a scam that claimed their son needed bail to get out of jail on Spyglass Drive, it was reported at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Burglary. A vehicle on Norfolk Street was broken into and items stolen, it was reported at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Burglary. Someone tried to break into a car while another person was inside on Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported at 4:15 a.m. Monday, April 20.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
Arrest. A Belmont resident was arrested after they were found with a felony warrant on Buckingham Avenue, it was reported at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Robbery. Someone punched another person in the back and fled with their cellphone resulting in a loss of $200 on Arlington Way, it was reported at 8:05 p.m. Monday, May 4.
