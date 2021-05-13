That’s coldblooded: A Belmont resident spotted a 12- to 18-inch snake with visible rattles on their back patio on Lake Road, it was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday, April 30.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. A white Chevrolet 250 with a company logo in yellow letters was stolen on Claremont Street, it was reported at 10:09 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Suspicious circumstances. A San Mateo resident called to inform officers that her husband left for a supposed work trip to Arizona in a work truck but took along all his guns from their apartment. She also believes he has defrauded people of almost $500,000, it was reported at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Suspicious circumstances. A San Mateo resident came home to find a homeless man wearing a leather jacket, green sweater, black pants, black shoes and holding a brown hat in her home on Bahia Street, it was reported at 8:17 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
