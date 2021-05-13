That’s coldblooded: A Belmont resident spotted a 12- to 18-inch snake with visible rattles on their back patio on Lake Road, it was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday, April 30.

SAN MATEO

Stolen vehicle. A white Chevrolet 250 with a company logo in yellow letters was stolen on Claremont Street, it was reported at 10:09 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

Suspicious circumstances. A San Mateo resident called to inform officers that her husband left for a supposed work trip to Arizona in a work truck but took along all his guns from their apartment. She also believes he has defrauded people of almost $500,000, it was reported at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

Suspicious circumstances. A San Mateo resident came home to find a homeless man wearing a leather jacket, green sweater, black pants, black shoes and holding a brown hat in her home on Bahia Street, it was reported at 8:17 p.m. Saturday, May 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription