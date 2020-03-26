You’re-in trouble: Someone was arrested for urinating in front of a residence on Regent Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:27 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
San Bruno
Grand theft. Someone never received a package containing a Samsung phone after it was delivered and signed for on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Petty theft. The rear license plate of a car was stolen on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Petty theft. Someone believed a package was stolen and has surveillance of the incident on Camino Plaza, it was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Easton Avenue for narcotics, it was reported at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Belmont
Fraud. Someone on Pilgrim Drive was scammed over the phone, it was reported at 3:11 p.m. Monday, March 9.
Auto burglary. The window of a car was smashed on Trinidad Lane with nothing stolen, it was reported at 2:37 p.m. Monday, March 9.
Grand theft. Part of a vehicle was stolen on Chess Drive, it was reported at 1:46 p.m. Monday, March 9.
Accident. Someone was hit by a car but declined medical attention on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 12:48 a.m. Monday, March 9.
