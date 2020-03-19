That sounds crappy: Someone smeared feces on a business on Third Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 3:57 p.m. Friday, March 6.
San Mateo
Burglary. Someone’s home on Spyglass Drive was ransacked, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Theft. Two people walked out of the Hillsdale Shopping Center with two suitcases filled with items, it was reported at 7:54 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Burglary. Someone’s car was burglarized on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 4:41 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a black Hyundai Elantra and took a backpack on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 7:33 a.m. Saturday March 7.
Indecent exposure. Someone dropped their pants, “readjusted” themselves and mooned customers at a store on Fourth Avenue, it was reported at 12:33 a.m. Friday, March 6.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
Cited. Someone was cited on Ninth Avenue for driving on a suspended license and having an outstanding warrant, it was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Cited. A Redwood City resident was cited for driving on a suspended license, having an expired registration and no proof of financial responsibility on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Cited. A Redwood City resident was cited for driving with a suspended license and an expired registration on Massachusetts Avenue, it was reported at 6:58 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Petty theft. Someone attempted to use stolen credit cards that were stolen from a car on Alpine Road along with $100 in cash, it was reported at 12:05 Monday, March 2.
