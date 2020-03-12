Wholesale crime: A petty theft occurred resulting in an arrest at Costco on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported at 12:12 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Redwood City
Accident. A parked commercial truck rolled forward and hit the truck in front of them on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 7:36 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Arrest. Someone in a white vehicle was arrested for a hit-and-run accident with a gray vehicle on Fulton Street, it was reported at 6:18 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Vandalism. A neighbor witnessed someone breaking a silver Toyota Yaris on Main Street before fleeing, it was reported at 5:16 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Assault with a deadly weapon. A crossing guard believes a vehicle intentionally tried to hit them on Charter Street, it was reported at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
Burglary. Multiple vehicles were broken into on Vera Avenue, it was reported at 6:57 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
South San Francisco
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Arbor Drive over a family dispute, it was reported at 9:59 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Petty theft. A petty theft occurred at the Starbucks on McLellan Drive, it was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
Grand theft. A grand theft occurred at Morisson Express on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
