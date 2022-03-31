Daily Journal police reports generic logo

What the BEEP! — Someone hard a vehicle driving around, honking for no apparent reason on Capuchino Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.

SAN CARLOS

Arrest. A man on the 900 block of Elm Street was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle, it was reported 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

Arrest. Someone on the 1100 block of Old County Road was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant, it was reported 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

Tamper with vehicle. Two people on the 1100 block of Industrial Road stole $3,000 worth of parts from a vehicle, it was reported 1 p.m. Monday, March 14.

Arrest. Someone on the 1600 block of Bayport Avenue was arrested for committing a fraudulent transaction, it was reported 1:25 p.m. Monday, March 14.

Felony warrant. A woman on the 1300 block of Laurel Street was arrested for having an outstanding felony arrest warrant, it was reported 11:27 p.m. Monday, March 14.

FOSTER CITY

Petty theft. Someone stole $10 in coins and various other items by entering an unlocked vehicle on Shell Boulevard, it was reported 1:43 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

ID Theft. Someone fraudulently used the debit card of a man on Shell Boulevard, it was reported 12:50 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

Reckless driving. Someone drove into the curb on East Hillsdale Boulevard and almost hit another car, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

