Pry as he might: Someone wearing mechanic’s clothing was trying to pry open mailboxes with a knife on Laurie Meadows Drive San Mateo, it was reported at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
SAN MATEO
Phone scam. A San Mateo resident was scammed of $11,000 on Hobart Avenue, it was reported at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Battery. A San Mateo caretaker was punched by her client’s son and now has head and neck pain, it was reported at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Suspicious person. Someone in his 30s with black long hair, a black shirt and black pants was walking around a silver four-door sedan with a hammer and rummaging through the trunk, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Scam. A San Mateo resident was scammed of $194,000 on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:51 p.m. Monday, March 1.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Grand theft. Someone stole a motorized bicycle worth about $1,000 on the 2100 block of Gordon Avenue between 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, and 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Cited. A San Mateo County resident was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Willow Street, it was reported at 9:32 a.m. Friday, March 5.
Vandalism. Someone scratched the door of a San Mateo County resident and threw a beverage on the vehicle, resulting in damage of approximately $1,000, it was reported at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
