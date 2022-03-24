Time to build a fort! — Someone saw a large empty cardboard box on the street on the corner of Skyline Boulevard and Sneath Lane in San Bruno, it was reported 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet out of a woman’s purse on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported 6:50 p.m. Friday, March 18.
Auto burglary. Someone broke into a woman’s car on Admiralty Lane and stole the registration, insurance information and $30, it was reported 6:27 p.m. Friday, March 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Plaza View Lane, it was reported 4:07 p.m. Friday, March 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Village Lane, it was reported 5:11 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
Grand theft. People were tampering with vehicles and stealing a catalytic converter, it was reported 4:31 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
