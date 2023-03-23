Straight bourbon? — A wild turkey was running on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City, it was reported 6:57 p.m. Monday, March 20.
FOSTER CITY
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Straight bourbon? — A wild turkey was running on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City, it was reported 6:57 p.m. Monday, March 20.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole $8,000 worth of jewelry from Thatcher Lane, it was reported 2:12 p.m. Monday, March 13.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package from Plaza View Lane, it was reported 6:06 p.m. Monday, March 13.
Arrest. An unhoused person was taken into custody for threatening pedestrians on Balclutha Drive, it was reported 7:43 p.m. Monday, March 13.
Auto burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Gull Avenue, it was reported 8:16 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Vehicle theft. Someone unsuccessfully attempted to steal a car on Catamaran Street, it was reported 9 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Parking violation. Someone received a parking citation on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 9:54 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. A man came into a gym and said he was going to bomb the place on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:04 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Fraud. Someone took $700 by unknown means on Susan Drive, it was reported 4:49 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Citation. Someone was cited for a vehicle code violation on National Avenue, it was reported 10:58 a.m. Thursday, March 16.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle parked on Milton Avenue and stole credit cards, Social Security cards and other document, it was reported 10:53 a.m. Friday, March 10.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Learn and be inspired: You are invited to the 3rd annual Promise to Our Planet — a climate a… Read morePromise to Our Planet: A Climate Action Benefit
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.