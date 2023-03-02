Tut tut, it looks like crime — Someone was cited for stealing an umbrella from a store on El Camino Real in Millbrae, it was reported 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
MILLBRAE
Tut tut, it looks like crime — Someone was cited for stealing an umbrella from a store on El Camino Real in Millbrae, it was reported 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and Center Street for driving a stolen car with the identifying information of another person while in possession of burglary tools, it was reported 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Arrest. A man was arrested on the 400 block of Broadway for urinating in public and lying about his identity to the police with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 2:43 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of Murchison Drive for a felony warrant, it was reported 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. Someone burglarized a vehicle on Shell Boulevard, resulting in a loss of approximately $3,000, it was reported 1:33 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Fraud. A man lost $30,000 to fraud after his computer was hacked, it was reported 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Auto burglary. Someone broke the window on a man’s vehicle on Catamaran Street, it was reported 3:19 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Arrest. A man was arrested on Hillsdale Boulevard for a $5,000 misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence, it was reported 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
