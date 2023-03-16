6 p.m. is the 3 a.m. of day drinking — A bar patron became belligerent, threatening staff on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
MILLBRAE
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
6 p.m. is the 3 a.m. of day drinking — A bar patron became belligerent, threatening staff on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. An unhoused individual was taken into custody on the 600 block of Broadway for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported 1:43 a.m. Friday, March 10.
Citation. A San Mateo resident was issued a citation for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and driving with a suspended license on Ludeman Lane and Broadway, it was reported 10:31 a.m. Friday, March 10.
Arrest. A Napa resident was taken into custody on the 400 block of El Camino Real for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 3:08 p.m. Friday, March 10.
FOSTER CITY
Accident. Two vehicles collided on Metro Center Boulevard. No one was injured in the process, it was reported 4:04 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
Disturbance. Two people got into a physical altercation on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 5:21 a.m. Saturday, March 4.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was taken into custody for being intoxicated in public on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 12:48 p.m. Friday, March 3.
Hit-and-run. A vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Gull Avenue, then left the scene, it was reported 2:50 p.m. Friday, March 3.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Camp directors and representative from some of the finest and most respected San Francisco P… Read moreHillsdale Summer Camp Activities Expo
Learn and be inspired: You are invited to the 3rd annual Promise to Our Planet — a climate a… Read morePromise to Our Planet: A Climate Action Benefit
LittleFoot said:
Your articles are appreciated, Mr. Grocott.
LittleFoot said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
LittleFoot said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.