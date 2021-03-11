I’ll take that to go: Someone opened the rear door of a car and stole a handbag in the backseat while it was parked in a drive thru on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. A vehicle was rummaged through on Floribunda Avenue, it was reported at 7:52 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Hit-and-run. A parked vehicle was struck on Howard Avenue, it was reported 7:14 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for causing a disturbance on Paloma Avenue, it was reported at 4:39 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident assaulted someone at his home on Lorton Avenue, it was reported at 11:23 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing a bike on Murchison Drive, it was reported at 5:16 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
